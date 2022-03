A temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, on Monday morning. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

At 8:03 a.m., the first flight arrived in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and the second flight arrived at 8:39 a.m. in Zhengzhou City in central China.

Prior to Monday, 19 temporary flights have taken Chinese nationals home safely from Ukraine.

Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine. Photo by Xinhua.