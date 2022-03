President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready for an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia before the end of hostilities.

The press service of the Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian side is ready to exchange Russian prisoners of war for Ukrainian prisoners even before the end of hostilities," the statement says with reference to the President in an interview with Russian media representatives from the Zygar YouTube channel, the Dozhd TV channel, the Medusa portal, and the Kommersant and Novaya Gazeta publications.

According to the President, there is data on everyone who is in captivity.

"It is not necessary to act on some generally accepted canons: like, let’s wait for the end of the war, is it needed to recruit more there... I don't understand why this is needed. I believe that there is an agreement to change everyone for everyone, today there is so much - let's exchange for so much. Do not measure: 10 for 10, 11 for 11," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, Ukraine and Russia exchanged 10 Russian prisoners of war for 10 Ukrainian.