The commander of the Russian tank regiment shot himself as a result of the release by the Ukrainian military of Trostianets in Sumy region.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces have said this in a statement on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The consequences of the liberation of Trostianets by the Ukrainian military in Sumy region and the defeat of the Kantemirovskaya Tank Division became known. Last night, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the commander of the 13th Tank Regiment, which is part of the Kantemirovskaya Division, shot himself," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said that Ukrainian troops had launched a counterattack in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.