The invaders have damaged the building of the Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv.

The press service of the State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information provided by the operating organization, such damage to the Neutron Source nuclear research facility has already been discovered based on the results of the shelling of the site by Russian troops March 26, 2022: significant damage to the thermal insulation skin of the Neutron Source nuclear research facility building," the statement says.

There was also partial showering of cladding materials in the experimental facility room.

Personnel continue to inspect buildings, structures and equipment to identify all damage.

It was emphasized that the probability of new damage to the nuclear facility remains high due to constant shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Russia is working on two options for nuclear blackmail.

The first is the large-scale ignition of radioactive forests, the second is the use of artillery in a nuclear storage.