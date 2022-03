Russia Wants To Surround Armed Forces Of Ukraine In JFO Zone, Take Mariupol

The Russian military wants to surround Ukrainian troops in the Joint Forces Operation zone, take Mariupol and keep the defense in the south of Kherson.

Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said that during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukrainian troops began small, tactical, but counter-offensive actions in Kharkiv, Sumy regions and continue them in Kyiv region and Kherson region.

"The enemy sets himself two main tasks: the first is to surround our troops in the JFO zone, finish off Mariupol and keep the defense in the Kherson area in the south, because these issues are related," said Arestovych.

He noted that this, on the one hand, gives Ukraine hope in the area of Kyiv, Kharkiv cities, Sumy region and Kharkiv region to get rid of the enemy.

Secondly, according to Arestovych, this means a possible deterioration in the situation around Mariupol and the JFO zone.

"The military-political leadership of Ukraine understands this situation. But the next week or two will be uneven. There will be information that we are counterattacking and winning in certain areas, and there will also be information that the situation, especially in the east, is not easy," said the Adviser to the Head of the President's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia continues to move its units to Belarus to rotate, strengthen groups and replenish food, fuel and ammunition supplies.