Ukrainian troops have launched a counterattack in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said that during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our troops began a small tactical, but counterattack in Sumy, Kharkiv regions and continue it, respectively, in Kyiv and Kherson regions," Arestovych said.

According to Arestovych, at present, the enemy, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, has moved his efforts to the east of Ukraine and has moved to perform two main tasks.

"The first is to surround our troops in the Joint Forces Operation zone, finish off Mariupol and keep the defense in the Kherson area in the south. Because these issues are related. If the enemy's defense falls in the south, then his position in the Mariupol area will deteriorate greatly. They understand, do and have officially declared this. This means that, firstly, on the one hand, this gives us hope that in the area of Kyiv, Chernihiv cities, Sumy and Kharkiv regions we will knock out the enemy from here. Secondly, this means a potential or sharp complication around Mariupol and the Joint Forces Operation zone," he said, noting that the military-political leadership of Ukraine and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine understand this situation well and takes appropriate measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that the Russian invaders were regrouping troops to resume offensive operations.