Ukraine Sets Record For Shooting Down Russian Missiles, 8 Out Of 70 Reach

Ukraine has set a record for shooting down Russian missiles, out of 70, eight have reached.

The Insider has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia fired a record single-shot number of missiles across Ukraine, The Insider calculated based on its sources. 52 missiles were fired from ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the waters of Sevastopol and at least 18 from the territory of Belarus. The total cost of these missiles exceeds USD 340 million in direct production costs in 2020 prices, and taking into account logistics, up to half a billion dollars is simultaneously only volleys from ships of the Black Sea Fleet," the statement says.

It was emphasized that at the same time, the air defense of Ukraine set a record for shot down targets: of at least 70 missiles fired by Russia, only eight reached.

The rest were destroyed in the sky.

Russia fired also on territory located in close proximity to the border of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the oil depot in Lviv was completely destroyed after a missile attack on March 26.