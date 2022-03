Ukrainian And Russian Delegations To Hold Next Round Of Negotiations In Turkey On March 28-30 - Arakhamia

David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, says that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will hold the next lively round of negotiations in Turkey on March 28-30.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at the regular video round of negotiations, it was decided to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," Arakhamia wrote.

According to him, details will be later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied the consensus with Russia on the four points of the negotiation process mentioned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Ukraine and Russia are close to consensus on four of the six points of the negotiation process, in particular, on the refusal of Ukraine to join NATO, the adoption of the Russian language in Ukraine as official, the demilitarization of Ukraine and the issue of collective security.