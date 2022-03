The Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the city should actually be built anew.

He stated this in an interview with the Ukrainian Truth publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"And what will happen on the first day of victory, well, of course, we will come together. Of course, we will celebrate and take up work. We need to build the city actually again," he said.

After defeating the Russian invaders, Terekhov promised to arrange a ball on the square.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1,100 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since the beginning of the war.