Those Who Left Kharkiv For Europe And Western Ukraine Begin To Return To City - Terekhov

Men and women who temporarily left for Europe and western Ukraine began to return back to Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Truth publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A lot of people today, after leaving for western Ukraine or Europe, are returning to Kharkiv. Moreover, not only men who have taken out their families return, this is not even discussed, but women began to return. They don't want to live elsewhere," he said.

Terekhov noted that he persuades many to leave the city temporarily, but they refuse.

"And many people whom I persuade and say today - you have the opportunity, you can leave Kharkiv, including, we work with foreign funds, and they are ready to resettle people, for example, Holland. But people do not want," said the Mayor.

