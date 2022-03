Russian Invaders Fire At Their Positions In Popasna In Luhansk Region - General Staff

Russian invaders have fired at their positions in Popasna (Luhansk region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, on March 26, in Popasna, with the support of artillery, the enemy tried to conduct airborne assault operations, which were unsuccessful, the enemy suffered losses.

Due to lack of cooperation, the enemy made mortar shelling of its own positions.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to regroup and assemble strike groups to resume offensive operations in order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The main efforts are aimed at taking control of Popasna, Rubizhne, access to sections of the villages of Vuhledar, Novotroitske, as well as the capture of the hero city of Mariupol.

In Rubizhne, with the support of artillery, the enemy occupied positions in the northern and northwestern parts of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders failed to take by assault Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.