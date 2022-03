The Belarusian military is conducting military exercises in five training fields in the Brest, Minsk and Gorodnyansk regions.

This follows from a statement on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are conducting military exercises in five training fields in the Brest, Minsk and Gorodnyansk regions," the Armed Forces said.

It is noted that in the Volyn direction, the Russian military did not conduct offensive operations.

According to the Armed Forces, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Polissia direction, but fired at units of the defense forces, shelled residential areas in the suburbs and directly in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia continues to move its units to Belarus to rotate, strengthen groups and replenish food, fuel and ammunition supplies.