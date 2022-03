Russian Invaders Fail To Take By Assault Krasnohorivka In Donetsk Region

The Russian invaders have failed to take by assault Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk direction, occupation units are trying to capture Popasna, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Mariupol. No success. They made an unsuccessful attempt to storm Krasnohorivka. They suffered losses, withdrew," the General Staff reports.

Also, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces regained control of the settlements of Trostianets and Husarivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police reports that the Russian occupation forces fired cluster munitions at a residential sector in Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.