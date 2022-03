Cabinet Sets March 31 Last Day To Submit Application For UAH 6,500 Assistance Under eSupport Program

The Cabinet of Ministers has established that the last day of applying for UAH 6,500 of assistance under the eSupport program is March 31.

This is stated in decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 367 of March 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To establish that the last day of submitting requests (applications) for assistance under the eSupport program is March 31, 2022," the document says.

Since March 8, as part of the eSupport program, payments of UAH 6,500 to Ukrainians who lost their jobs due to the war began in areas where the most active hostilities are conducted.

According to the Ministry of Economy, as of March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers had transferred more than UAH 7.6 billion of support to such Ukrainians.

Applications for UAH 6,500 were submitted by 3.1 million Ukrainians, more than 1.2 million citizens were transferred money.

A one-time payment of UAH 6,500 can be received by workers for whom a single social contribution has been paid, as well as individuals - entrepreneurs in 14 regions: Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv region and Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

On March 21, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the beginning of payments to enterprises of compensation in the amount of UAH 6,500 for each internally displaced person hired.

At that, the Cabinet of Ministers promised to pay each internally displaced person a minimum monthly cash allowance of UAH 2,000.

Also, a payment of UAH 3,000 can be received for each child who, due to the war, was forced to move to safer regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from December 19, 2021, as part of the eSupport program, payments of UAH 1,000 to each Ukrainian vaccinated against the coronavirus with two doses began.

On February 26, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that it was suspending the receipt of new applications for UAH 1,000; Ukrainians who have already submitted applications will receive compensation, the rest of the money provided for this program will be transferred to the Armed Forces.

According to the Office of the President, 11-12 million people became internally displaced within Ukraine, more than 3 million Ukrainians left the country.