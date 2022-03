The oil depot in Lviv was completely destroyed after a missile attack on March 26.

Chairman of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The oil depot in Lviv, which was hit by a missile the day before, was completely destroyed," he wrote.

Kozytskyi noted that units of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire throughout the night.

The fire was completely extinguished at 07:00 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as a result of the missile attack on Lviv, 5 people were injured, and an industrial facility was on fire.