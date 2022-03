From 12:00 p.m. on March 27, Finland suspended freight railway communication with Russia.

The state railway company of Finland VR Group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the return of carriages from Finland to Russia will continue for the time being.

“The continuation of freight transportation between Russia and Finland is no longer possible due to the sanctions imposed on JSC Russian Railways (RZhD). VR Group is obliged to comply with the sanctions imposed by Western countries,” the statement says.

Earlier, VR Group announced the termination of Allegro passenger trains between St. Petersburg and Helsinki from March 28 due to sanctions against Russian Railways.

Allegro trains are owned by the Karelian Trains joint venture between VR Group and Russian Railways.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure proposes that the European Union completely block land and sea transport links with Russia and Belarus.