The Cabinet of Ministers decided to attract a EUR 300 million loan from the French Development Agency.

This is stated in government decree No. 358

State external borrowings in 2022 are carried out by attracting a loan from the French Development Agency for a total amount that does not exceed EUR 300 million and is provided in accordance with a loan agreement between Ukraine represented by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine as a borrower and the French Development Agency as a lender (hereinafter referred to as the loan agreement), within the limits provided by the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2022".

The loan amount bears interest at a fixed annual interest rate of 1.04%.

Interest will be paid every six months in accordance with the terms of the loan agreement.

The final repayment of the loan - in 15 years from the date of conclusion of the loan agreement (taking into account the grace period for deferring the repayment of the loan for a period of five years from the date of conclusion of the loan agreement).

