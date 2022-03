Russia Continues To Move Its Units To Belarus For Rotation, Reinforcement And Replenishment Ammunition Stocks

Russia continues to move its units to Belarus for rotation, reinforcement of groups and replenishment of food, fuel and ammunition.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The units of the Russian Federation are being moved to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. These measures are being taken to rotate units that have suffered significant losses, strengthen existing groups, replenish food, fuel and ammunition, organize the evacuation of wounded and sick servicemen,” the statement says.

It is indicated that part of the units of the Armed Forces of Belarus continues to be at the training grounds.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff notes cases of Russian military in Belarus selling fuel and provisions or exchanging them for alcoholic beverages.