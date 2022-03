Destruction Recorded In Almost 50% Of Territorial Communities Of Kyiv Region Over Entire Period Of War

For the entire period of the war, destruction was recorded in 49.2% of the territorial communities of Kyiv region.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the entire period of the war, destruction was recorded in 34 out of 69 communities of Kyiv region, which is 49.2%. In total, more than 500 objects," the statement says.

It is noted that critical damage was recorded in Buchanska, Irpinska, Hostomelska, Borodianska, Makarivska and Velykodymerska communities.

It is indicated that over the past day, more than 30 shelling by Russian troops on residential areas and social infrastructure have been recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 26, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian occupier of Boiarka, Kyiv region.