The Cabinet of Ministers approved a mechanism for documentation the damage resulting from the destruction of real estate due to the war through the portal and the Diia mobile application to pay compensation to citizens.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government adopted a resolution on the procedure for collecting and recording information about property damaged and destroyed as a result of hostilities through the Diia portal and application. Within a week after the entry into force of the resolution, every Ukrainian whose house was destroyed by the war will be able to send through Diia report and record the fact of damage so that we can calculate the losses and estimate how much money Ukraine needs for restoration," Shmyhal wrote.

He assured that every apartment, every house, every street in the cities affected by the war will be restored, and this process is already beginning with the collection of information and documentation the damage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, Shmyhal announced the intention of the Cabinet of Ministers to start registering citizens' applications for compensation for property damaged as a result of the war in Diia.