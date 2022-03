Kyiv Will Start Turning Off Heating Of Housing Stock On March 28

Kyiv will begin turning off the heating of the housing stock and infrastructure of the city from Monday, March 28.

The Kyiv City Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv, on Monday, the heating season ends for the housing stock and infrastructure facilities of the city," the statement says.

It is noted that the corresponding order was signed by the chairman of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykola Zhyrnov on March 25.

At the same time, turning off heating in healthcare institutions, culture, physical culture and sports, preschool and general secondary education, as well as social and medical institutions will be carried out at the written request of their heads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kyiv resumes the educational process in schools and universities remotely from March 28.