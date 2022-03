89 enterprises have been moved from the war zone to the western regions of Ukraine, 47 of which are already operating.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are constantly working on the evacuation of enterprises from the war zone to the west of our state. Already 89 enterprises have been moved," he wrote.

According to Hetmantsev, 1,120 applications have been received to move enterprises from the war zone, of which 368 have been transferred for transportation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of March 21, 40 Ukrainian enterprises were relocated from the zone of active hostilities under the program of relocation of production facilities.