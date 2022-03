In Kyiv, from Monday, March 28, the educational process in schools and higher educational institutions is resumed remotely.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From Monday, institutions of general secondary, vocational, vocational higher and higher education in the capital will resume online education," reads the statement with reference to the words of the deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, Valentyn Mondrievskyi.

It is noted that this decision was made based on the opinion of specialists, primarily psychologists, who support the resumption of the educational process.

The purpose of distance learning during the war is not only the acquiring of new knowledge, but psychological support, communication, switching the attention of children.

At the same time, education in these conditions should be without bad grades or voluminous homework - it should become a help to the child, and not another stress and unrest.

Mondrievskyi stressed that Kyiv has sufficient experience and a strong base for organizing distance learning.

"Kyiv has experience in conducting such training since the time of quarantine restrictions. The day before, pedagogical teams have already begun educational, psychological and developmental consultations with children. For this, directors of educational institutions received clear instructions on which platforms can be used and what is the purpose of attracting students," he noted.

Access to the platforms of institutions of out-of-school education in the capital is available via the links in the statement about the resumption of education on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 25, Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet said that children who are now studying not in their native schools, but also abroad, will receive a document on the completion of the school year.