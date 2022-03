Russian Military Personnel Losses Up 200 To 16,600 Killed, Equipment By 7 Tanks And 4 Aircraft On March 26

On March 26, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 200 people to 16,600 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 7 enemy tanks and 4 aircraft over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 7 tanks for the day (in total - 582 tanks), 24 armored combat vehicles (in total - 1,664), 1 artillery system (in total - 294), 13 vehicles (in total - 1,144).

Besides, during the day the enemy lost 4 aircraft (121 in total), 2 multiple rocket launchers (93 in total) and 1 air defense system (52 ​​in total).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi states that the losses among the Ukrainian defenders are several times less than those of the Russian occupiers.

On March 25, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 300 people to 16,400 killed, equipment - by 14 tanks, 3 drones, 2 aircraft and 3 helicopters.