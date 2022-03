The number of Ukrainian children killed by Russian occupiers rose by 3 to 139, the number of those wounded rose by 6 to 205.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of children fell victims of the Russian aggression in Kyiv region – 65, Kharkiv region – 45, Donetsk region – 53, Chernihiv region – 38, Mykolayiv region – 29, Luhansk region – 25, Zaporizhia region – 19, Kherson region – 21, Kyiv – 16, Zhytomyr region – 15, and Sumy region – 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, occupiers brought 2,389 children from Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia.