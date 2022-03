General Staff: Russian Military In Belarus Sell Fuel And Food Or Exchange Them For Alcohol

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports cases when Russian military in Belarus sell their fuel and food or exchange them for alcoholic drinks.

The General Staff has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to some information, from 50 to 100 wounded Russian soldiers are delivered to medical establishments in Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 15 aerial targets of Russian troops.