On Saturday, March 26, a total of 650 food stores, 300 coffee shops, 360 car services, 185 hairdressers, 50 car stores, 33 markets, and 8 fairs worked in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the Kyiv Digital application has a map of the business of the capital, which is now working.

Capital entrepreneurs are urged to support the economy - update operating establishments on the maps in the abovementioned application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over 2,000 citizens and business representatives supported Ukraine by buying war government domestic loan bonds.