Today, the second batch of nine ambulances has been delivered to Kharkiv as part of the World4Kharkiv program initiated by Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi. The first 17 vehicles arrived a week ago.

World4Kharkiv, the international program aimed at supporting Kharkiv, started in March this year. “I spoke with many of my business friends from all over the world. They are amazed at the heroism and are not just sympathetic but ready to provide financial assistance. Based on my friends' feedback, I am sure that we can even raise $1 billion for Kharkiv residents to ensure that the city survives while people suffer less. Next, we will rebuild what has been destroyed according to the highest world standards. For this reason, under the auspices of DCH, we are proudly launching the World4Kharkiv International Support Program for Kharkiv,” Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi said on his Facebook page.

Doctors estimate that all ambulances delivered by DCH to Kharkiv residents cost $1.5 million.

Besides ambulances, which are used to provide medical care, transport the wounded, and evacuate civilians, Kharkiv also received ten commercial and passenger vehicles for the needs of public utilities under the World4Kharkiv program.