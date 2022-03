Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said that Russian troops launched another missile strike on the city.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another missile strike on Lviv. Updating information," he wrote.

Earlier, the chairman of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, on his Telegram channel wrote that there were three powerful explosions, the air alarm remained.

He also asked the Lviv residents not to distribute any information, photos or videos of the missile attack until official reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of missile attack on Lviv, five people were injured, an industrial facility is burning.