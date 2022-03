The national police report that the Russian occupation forces have fired cluster munitions at the residential sector of Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region).

This is indicated in the statement of the police on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy struck from the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems at the residential sector of the city of Krasnohorivka. Russian troops used prohibited cluster munitions. If you saw the clusters, do not approach - they can detonate at any moment," the statement says.

According to the report, ammunition fell on the streets in a private sector, and the police cordoned off a dangerous area - explosive experts of the police and the State Emergency Service are detecting and neutralizing combat cumulative elements.

According to preliminary information, the time of self-elimination of elements can be up to 40 hours, that is, being near them is deadly.

"We urge residents of the city to be as careful as possible and not to approach ammunition. In Donetsk region, cases of injury to people as a result of the treatment of cluster munitions have already been recorded. Criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war)," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported that 5 people had been injured in a missile attack on Lviv.