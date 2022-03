The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Epiphanius, has said that dozens of communities and several monasteries voluntarily joined the OCU.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dozens of communities, a number of monasteries in different regions of Ukraine have already voluntarily and consciously fulfilled their canonical duty and followed Tomos about autocephaly, opting for the Church and Ukraine," Epiphanius said.

The Primate of the OCU stated that "the doors of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and our hearts are open to everyone."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the Holy Assumption Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was damaged due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv.