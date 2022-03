Russia fired a Tochka-U missile at Lysychansk of Luhansk region.

Chairman of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhii Haidai wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on March 26, the day when it was necessary to observe the "ceasefire", Russians opened fire at Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

"Because of the shelling, a fire broke out in a house in Lysychansk, the mine was de-energized, where workers are underground. Now they are trying to raise them to the surface. Russia hit the city with a Tochka-U missile and Grad," he wrote.

Haidai also wrote that another food warehouse, 2 residential and several country houses were on fire in Severodonetsk, the garages of an ambulance station were damaged, and a woman was injured in the same district.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 23, 2 children and 1 adult were killed as a result of a shell hitting a high-rise building in Rubizhne of Luhansk region.