U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed respect and admiration for the Ukrainians who are now resisting the Russian aggressor.

This was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With great pleasure, I convey these words of admiration now to you, each of you, every soldier in the trenches on the front lines, every peaceful citizen in the occupied territories who go out to protests in Kherson, Berdiansk and other cities, every defender of Mariupol, everyone...," Kuleba said.

He noted that during a meeting with American colleagues, the topic of Mariupol and assistance to civilians in this city was separately raised.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, March 26, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Warsaw (Poland) met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Biden later joined the meeting of Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers in Warsaw afternoon.