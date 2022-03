3 Explosions Occur Near Lviv, Mayor Sadovyi Reports Hit Right In City

Three powerful explosions occurred near Lviv, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported a hit right in the city.

The chairman of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, and Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the side of Kryvchytsi," Kozytskyi wrote.

He noted that now there is an air alarm, so he asked everyone to remain calm and stay in shelters.

"Lviv got hit. We are waiting for information from the Military Administration," Sadovyi wrote.

He asked not to distribute photos and videos of the hit and also asked everyone to stay in shelters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv and Kyiv region, a 24-hour curfew will not be imposed on March 27.