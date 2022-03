Ukraine Ready To Provide UGS Facilities For Formation Of Strategic Gas Reserve For Europe - Haluschenko

Ukraine is ready to provide underground gas storages (UGS) to form a strategic gas reserve for Europe.

Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, according to the conclusions of the European Council meeting, the European states will work on creating a platform for joint gas purchases, the initiative is also open to Ukraine.

Haluschenko said that Europe recognized the need to abandon the energy resources of the aggressor state and intends to strengthen cooperation to ensure the energy security of the continent, as well as create solidarity and compensation mechanisms for the purchase of energy resources so as not to depend on their supply from Russia.

"Ukraine has significant natural gas storage capacities - our underground storage facilities are the largest in Europe. In our Regional Energy Partnership initiative, RESP, we propose to use our UGS facilities to create a strategic gas reserve for European countries," the minister said.

According to him, Ukraine, despite the full-scale military aggression by Russia, continues to be a powerful and reliable partner of Europe in matters of energy security.

"Joint purchase of gas and its storage in Ukrainian gas storages will allow us to get rid of the dictates of a terrorist state and ensure a reliable supply of energy resources for the entire European continent," Haluschenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as a result of shelling, the invaders damaged the Olishevske underground gas storage facility in Chernihiv region.

Also, the work of the Krasnopopivske underground gas storage in Luhansk region was stopped due to hostilities.