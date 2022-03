The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense says that the commander of the 13th tank regiment of the 4th division of the Russian Armed Forces shot himself.

The Main Intelligence Directorate announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the occupiers are trying to restore losses at the expense of equipment removed from long-term storage.

In particular, at the airfield in Klimovo, Bryansk region (35 km from the border with Ukraine), the enemy is deploying a repair and restoration base (RRB).

Currently, the enemy RRB is trying to "put into service" a significant amount of equipment arriving from long-term storage warehouses.

Intelligence notes that the condition of this equipment is mostly extremely unsatisfactory, which makes it impossible to fully use it.

At the same time, places are being created for storing equipment disabled on the battlefield.

“In general, the Russian Federation often faces the problem of the impossibility of updating equipment after “re-mothballing” from warehouses. Optical devices and electronics containing precious metals were completely stolen from combat vehicles. In particular, in the 4th tank division of the Russian Federation, they found out that out of 10 "demosballed" tanks, only one is in a more or less operational condition. The rest are completely dismantled. Some of them don't even have engines. At present, plans to transfer the equipment removed from storage to the front have actually been thwarted," the authority notes.

According to information available to intelligence, the commander of the 13th tank regiment of the 4th tank division of the Russian Federation shot himself.

