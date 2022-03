Electric Train Shepetivka - Kyiv Came Under Fire In Kyiv Region, 1 Person Injured

Chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Oleksandr Kamyshyn says that the electric train Shepetivka - Kyiv came under fire in Kyiv region, there is 1 injured person.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv region. Tarasivka station. The Shepetivka - Kyiv electric train came under fire. According to operational information, there is one victim injured by broken window glass," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Kamyshyn said that 54 railway workers were killed since February 24.