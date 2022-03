Russian Occupiers Trying To Intensify Activities Of Sabotage And Reconnaissance Groups In Kyiv - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces states that the Russian occupiers are trying to intensify the activities of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv.

The press center of the General Staff has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupiers are trying to intensify the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the territory of Kyiv in order to destabilize the socio-political situation, violate the system of state and military administration," the General Staff reports.

According to the authority, this is due to the inability to quickly make up for losses, to properly regroup and use troops to maintain the necessary pace of warfare and achieve the ultimate goal of the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine has detained more than 350 members of sabotage and reconnaissance groups and eliminated international channels for recruiting mercenaries into the occupying army.