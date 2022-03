Russian Military Personnel Losses Up 300 To 16,400 On March 25

On March 25, Russian military personnel losses rose by 300 to 16,400, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 14 enemy tanks, 3 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 3 helicopters.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, Ukrainian military men have eliminated 575 tanks, 1,640 armored vehicles, 293 artillery systems, 1,131 vehicles, 117 planes, 56 UAVs, 127 helicopters, 91 multi-launch missile systems, 51 anti-aircraft systems, and 7 ships.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi says that the losses among Ukrainian military men are times lower than those among the Russian ones.