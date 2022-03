59 Religious Buildings Damaged As A Result Of Shelling By Russian Invaders

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a total of 59 religious buildings have been damaged as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers.

The State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The vast majority of them are Orthodox churches.

Mosques, synagogues, Protestant churches, religious educational institutions, and important administrative buildings of religious organizations were also ruined.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military launched airstrikes on Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region, the Sviatohirsk Lavra was damaged, and refugees who lived in the monastery were injured.