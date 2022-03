The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine predicts a problematic spring conscription campaign for the Russian army, it is supposed to begin on April 1.

The General Staff has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the agency, there is also a trend of a sharp decrease in the number of contract servicemen in comparison with military service.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military will try to resume the offensive against Brovary and Boryspil to blockade Kyiv.