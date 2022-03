On March 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 12 enemy air targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, eliminated were three planes, three drones, a helicopter, and five cruise missiles.

The Russian military personnel losses made about 170.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, losses of the enemy personnel on March 24 rose by 300 to 16,100.

On March 24, the Armed Forces destroyed 31 tanks, 3 UAVs, 7 planes, and a helicopter.