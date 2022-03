The General Staff of the Armed Forces states that the Russian occupants are regrouping its troops in order to resume offensive operations.

This General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Throughout the day, the enemy continued to regroup forces to build up strike groups to resume offensive operations. In some directions the enemy tries to conduct assault actions, does not leave attempts to inflict fire damage to separate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In vain. The enemy is working to restore capability and replenish ammunition and oil and lubricants in order to ensure the readiness of the offensive," it was added.

It was emphasized that the grouping of the Defence Forces continues to conduct the defensive operation in certain areas, implements the stabilization operation, carries out the tasks of territorial defense.

The Defense Forces participating in the Kyiv defense measures continue to repel the enemy's offensive, inflict fire damage on them and hold certain lines.

