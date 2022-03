Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has refuted consensus with Russia on the four points of the negotiation process mentioned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This is stated in the Foreign Ministry's statement with reference to Kuleba's statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our state is sincerely grateful to the Turkish side and separately to President Erdogan for political and humanitarian assistance, as well as diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine. At the same time, it is important to objectively assess the situation. There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the President of Turkey," the statement says.

It is noted that in particular, the only state language in Ukraine is and will be Ukrainian.

Kuleba emphasizes that the classification of key topics of negotiations into four or another number of items is incorrect, since many different issues are simultaneously discussed in subgroups of delegations.

"The negotiation process is very difficult. The Ukrainian delegation took a strong position, and does not refuse its demands. We insist primarily on a ceasefire, guarantees of security and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Minister said.

According to the report, Ukraine will continue dialogue with Turkey and other interested parties in order to restore peace on Ukrainian ground.

"I also recall that the imposition of new sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities are no less important factors in order to stop the Russian military machine and achieve the desired progress in the negotiations. Such a tripartite strategy - sanctions, military support, negotiations - should not be questioned by anyone," Kuleba summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Erdogan said that Ukraine and Russia are close to consensus on four of the six points of the negotiation process, in particular, on the refusal of Ukraine to join NATO, the adoption of the Russian language in Ukraine as official, the demilitarization of Ukraine and the issue of collective security.