Invaders Can Use Neuro-Paralytic Substance In Cities Where They Cannot Break Through Defense

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has announced the possible use of sarin (neuroparalytic substance) by the invaders in cities where they cannot break through defense.

The Center has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Specialists from InformNapalm report the possible use of sarin (for military purposes, it is used as a combat poisonous substance of neuroparalytic action) in those cities where the invaders cannot break through the defense," it is stated.

Thus, InformNapalm reports that on March 17, the Russian officers who are fighting in Ukraine received the injection of Prelidoxime (antidote of organophosphorus compounds).

On March 20, the command staff of Russia received ampoules with atropine (antidote for chemical poisoning).

Also, the occupation propaganda distributes narratives about "American biological laboratories in Ukraine" and "leaks of pathogens" from there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military used phosphorus munitions in Popasna in Luhansk region.