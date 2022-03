SSU Detains 350 Sabotage And Reconnaissance Groups’ Members Since Start Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained more than 350 members of sabotage and reconnaissance groups and eliminated international channels for recruiting mercenaries into the occupying army.

The press service of the authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SSU continues to systematically counteract the reconnaissance and subversive activities of the Russian occupiers. In particular, more than 20 sabotage and reconnaissance groups have already been liquidated, and more than 350 of their participants have been detained. Agents of enemy special services are also exposed on a massive scale," the statement says.

In the course of multi-stage special operations, attempts by enemy military intelligence to smuggle militants from the Middle East to Ukraine were neutralized, among other things, a person who was engaged in the selection and recruitment of mercenaries for the army of invaders was exposed.

Besides, an armed sabotage group of the Russian Federation, which pretended to be a division of the Ukrainian territorial defense, was liquidated in Kyiv.

The SSU exposed more than 10 agents of the Russian special services involved in assisting the invaders and war crimes in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

Participants of Russian intelligence networks who collected intelligence about electronic warfare equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukrainian military units were also detained.

In Zaporizhia, attempts by the special services of the invaders to carry out the so-called federalization of the region have been neutralized.

The enemy tried to realize its plan through the entry of its agents into the composition of local governments.

Also, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the main transnational channels for recruiting mercenaries for the war against Ukraine have been eliminated.

A separate area of ​​work of the SSU is the preparation of proposals for the imposition of sanctions for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council.

In particular, during this period, the SSU sent materials to the National Security and Defense Council on members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly and members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

89 Youtube channels owned by Russian media and Kremlin propagandists were blocked for information and subversion activities.

Thousands of social media accounts, through which enemy Internet agents spread disinformation or transmitted data about the deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops, were blocked.

Based on all the revealed facts, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring to justice and punish all those involved in the aggression against Ukraine and the killing of civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 162 saboteurs have been detained in Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.