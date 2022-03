Russia is transferring additional units of its army to Belarus.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Measures are continuing to replenish the losses of the occupying troops by forming and sending to Belarus consolidated units from the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade (Kyakhta), the 5th detachment (Ulan-Ude) of the 36th Army, the 38th Motorized Rifle Brigade (Yekaterinoslavka) of the 35th Army, 40th Separate Marine Brigade (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky) of the Pacific Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

In the Volyn direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

The probability of involving the Armed Forces of Belarus in aggression against Ukraine is assessed as high.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is transferring additional weapons and equipment to Belarus and Crimea to prepare offensive actions to encircle Kyiv.