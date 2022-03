The Russian military is expanding the seaborne fleet in the Sea of ​​Azov.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is expanding the seaborne fleet in the Sea of ​​Azov," the authority notes.

A small minesweeper Valentin Pikul, a missile boat Naberezhnye Chelny and 2 landing craft were recorded to pass through the Kerch Strait in the northern direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, 2 more ships of the Russian Federation, Tsezar Kunikov and Novocherkassk, were damaged during the attack of Ukrainian forces.