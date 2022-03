The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, called Russia's statements about Poland's desire through the idea of a NATO peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to regain "historical territories" fake.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian propagandists create many fakes about our allies. In response to the support of Ukraine by Poland, which the Russians hate because of the presence of historical memory, like our people, the Kremlin came up with a story about the alleged desire of the Poles to annex part of Ukraine," Yermak wrote.

Yermak believes that Russia was frightened by the idea of Poland to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, so in Moscow they began to say that under the guise of peacekeeping missions, Poland wants to "regain the territories that belonged to it as of 1939."

"Such informational stuffing was distributed in 2014. We were also told that Poland and other neighbors allegedly dream of dividing Ukraine. But the Russians do not understand that their mentality and invading plans are alien to free, successful Europe and Ukraine," said the head of the Office.

Yermak emphasized that the seizure of foreign territories in total poverty is a feature of the exclusively Russian mentality.

He also noted that such fakes only demonstrate the complete physical and informational defeat of Russians in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would not send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Prior to this, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he would offer NATO at the March 24 summit to introduce a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.