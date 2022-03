As of March 24, agricultural enterprises sowed 150,000 hectares with spring crops for the 2022 harvest.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of yesterday, 150,000 hectares of spring crops have already been sown. The main crops that are now sown are corn, soybeans, sunflowers, millet, buckwheat, oats and sugar beet," the statement says.

Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, noted that in Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, in spite of everything, the sowing campaign began under Ukrainian flags.

He added that, given the situation in the country, a decrease in the area under crops of high-margin crops, namely sunflower and corn, is expected, and the area under crops of easier-to-produce crops, but important in terms of food security, will increase.

According to him, first of all, these are crops of peas, barley and oats.

"These crops used to be niche, but they are simpler in terms of technology, nevertheless, they are important for people's nutrition. Therefore, there will be such a shift from export-oriented crops to food crops for domestic consumption," the First Deputy Minister noted.

Vysotskyi also stressed that due to a full-scale invasion, the area under crops in Ukraine could decrease by 30%, which would negatively affect the food security of countries importing Ukrainian agricultural products.

"This is about 100 million people in North Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the circulation of gasoline and diesel fuel of Euro-3 and Euro-4 classes during martial law.

The Verkhovna Rada abolished the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to impose a ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine.